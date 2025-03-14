Volunteer Country

Frank Menendez's Injury Status for Florida vs. Tennessee

Florida pitcher Frank Menendez (31) looks on from the mound during the sixth inning of an NCAA baseball matchup at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida State defeated Florida 14-3.
Tennessee and Florida is set for their first of three games. The Volunteers and Gators are set to start at 6:30 PM EST as both teams are ranked inside the top-10. The Gators have four players listed on the injury report including Frank Menendez.

Menendez is listed as out for Friday's game. He has appeared in five games, throwing for seven innings. In his time pitching this season, Menendez has a 1.29 ERA with 12 strikeouts. The Gators are best when he is active.

