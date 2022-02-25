Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 18 Tennessee Vols vs. Iona Game One

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 18 Tennessee BaseVols will take on the Iona Gaels in game one of a weekend series in Knoxville on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Tennessee comes into Friday's matchup with an undefeated record of 4-0, having swept Georgia Southern in their first series of the season last weekend 33-3. The Vols also demolished UNC Asheville 16-1 on a Wednesday night midweek matchup in Knoxville. Against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday, the Vols' first midweek matchup of the season was suspended after two outs in the top of the fifth inning due to weather. The Vols and Golden Eagles will finish their contest at a to be determined later date in the season.

As for Iona, the Gaels come in with an 0-3 record after getting swept by Old Dominion on opening weekend. The Monarchs outscored Iona by an emphatic 47-3 last weekend and 43-1 on Saturday and Sunday. Iona only has four players with a hit coming into Friday evening's matchup.

The Vols' starting lineup against Iona in game one of the second weekend series of the season is below:

Freshman RHP Chase Burns makes his second start of the season. In his first start last Friday against Georgia Southern, Burns threw five strikeouts, gave up two hits and walked one batter in five innings pitched to get the win.

Junior center fielder Drew Gilbert leads the Vols in RBIs with seven and co-leads Tennessee in hits with four other players: Luc Lipcius, Jordan Beck, Trey Lipscomb and Jorel Ortega.

Umpires for Tennessee-Iona in game one: HP Scott Kennedy, 1B Travis Rose, 2B Tyler Simpson, 3B Rusty Griffin.

In the section below, live updates, score and analysis for Tennessee-Iona game one will be continuously updated as the game progresses. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

LIVE UPDATES

1st Inning:

T1

-Luca Lotitto gets a hit right away off of Chase Burns. One Gael on base.

-Jake Field flies out for Iona.

-Will Jennings grounds out. Lotito advances to second.

-Jaz Burton strikes out. Tennessee ends the inning with Chase Burns' first K.

B1

-Seth Stephenson gets a hit off of Paul Sullivan's first pitch of the night. It's a single to left field. Probably the first of many Tennessee hits in LNS on Friday. It's Stephenson's fifth hit of the season.

-Stephenson shows off his elite speed to steal second base.

-Lipcius is walked on a full count.

-Jordan Beck grounds out. Lipcius advances to second and Stephenson finds third. One out for the Vols. Drew Gilbert up to the plate.

-Drew Gilbert with an RBI single to second. Lipcius advances to third and Stephenson comes home. Trey Lipscomb to bat.

-Trey Lipscomb rips one over the right center fence for a three-run shot. Lipcius and Gilbert come home to make it four Tennessee runs early.

-Jorel Ortega strikes out looking.

-Logan Chambers hits a ground single to right field. Evan Russell up next to the dish.

-Evan Russell grounds out to second base. The first inning is over.

Vols 4, Iona 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Vincente Mendoza pops up to 2B

-Phoenix Bowman singles to center. A fielding error from Drew Gilbert allows Bowman to reach second.

-Bowman takes third on a passed ball from Evan Russell.

-Brad Polinsky grounds out, but Bowman gets the earned run.

-Jim Pasquale strikes out swinging. Two K's for Burns. One run allowed, two hits allowed. Cortland Lawson to lead off at the start of the bottom of the second.

B2

-Cortland Lawson is walked.

-Seth Stephenson flies out to left field.

-Luc Lipcius cracks a single to right field. Runners on first and second for Tennessee. Jordan Beck up to bat.

**Iona pitching change. The Gaels put Drew Helmstetter in at the mound for Paul Sullivan.**

-Lawson advances to third and Lipcius takes second on a wild pitch from Helmstetter.

-Beck strikes out looking. Two outs for the Vols.

-Drew Gilbert skirts a 2 RBI single to center field. Tennessee leads 6-1 with two outs and Gilbert on first.

-Trey Lipscomb hits a high one to center, and Iona can not capitalize as the ball crashes to the grass. It's Lipscomb's ninth RBI on the season as Gilbert gets home.

-Jorel Ortega with an RBI single to left field. He advances to second on the throw to home from Iona. Lipscomb beats the throw to give Tennessee a seven run lead.

Vols 8, Iona 1

