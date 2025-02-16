Volunteer Country

LIVE Update - Tennessee vs Hofstra, Game Three Score

The Tennessee Volunteers are back at home Sunday afternoon to take on Hofstra yet again. After a run-ruling in Game One, the Volunteers look to continue their title defense.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking for their first sweep of the season as they will take on Hofstra on Sunday after winning the first two matchups. Both games ended in the Volunteers rune ruling Hofstra. Friday's game ended 15-0 and Saturday's game ended 18-1.

Tennessee's Uniforms vs Hofstra (Sunday)

Nate Snead will be getting the start on the mound for the Volunteers. Last season he posted a 10-2 record, 3.11 ERA, 75.1 innings pitched and 61 strikeouts.

First Inning: (0-0)

How to Watch - Tennessee vs Hofstra

  • GameDay: Sunday, February 16th
  • First Pitch: 11:00 AM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Series Record: 2-0
  • Tennessee Starting Pitcher: Nate Snead
  • Watch: SECN+
  • Stream: ESPN App

