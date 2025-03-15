Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators are playing in the second game of a top-ten conference opening series.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first pitch between Tennessee and Florida is set for 3:30 PM on Saturday after a thrilling Friday night matchup. Tennessee is trying to improve to 19-0 on the season.

Tennessee on SI has you covered with all of the LIVE Updates below. Under the updates you can find all pre-game info.

LIVE Updates

First Inning:
Top: Phillips opens the game with two strikeouts. Colby Shelton gets a two-out single for Florida.

Bottom:

Pre-Game Information:

Tennessee Volunteers Uniform:

Tennessee Volunteers Starting Pitcher:

Tennessee Volunteers Starting Lineup:

How to Watch:

• GameDay: Saturday, March 15th
• Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network
• LIVE Updates: Tennessee Volunteers on SI

