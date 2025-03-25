Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs Queens Score

Stay updated with Tennessee's baseball game against Queens on Tuesday.

Tanner Johnson

From left, Tennessee infielders Dean Curley (1), Manny Marin (4), Gavin Kilen (6), and Andrew Fisher (11) gather to chat during a pause in the NCAA college baseball game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
From left, Tennessee infielders Dean Curley (1), Manny Marin (4), Gavin Kilen (6), and Andrew Fisher (11) gather to chat during a pause in the NCAA college baseball game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.

After starting the season 20-0, the Tennessee Volunteers finally hit some bumps in the road. They dropped their mid week game to East Tennessee State and then dropped the first game of the series to Alabama. The Vols would go on to win the next two to take the series and potentially start up a new win streak.

Tennessee's mid week matchup this time around is against Queens. The two programs met last season for the first time and the Volunteers came away with the win. Tennessee is 69-11 overall in midweek games under head coach Tony Vitello.

Unfortunately for Queens, they have not had much success recently. Head coach Jake Hendrick is in his second year with the program and holds a record of 18-59. This season they are just 4-18.

LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Queens

First Inning:

How To Watch Tennessee vs Queens Baseball


• GameDay: Tuesday, March 25th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network +

Following the game against Queens, the Volunteers will then make the trip out to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks in a weekend conference series. South Carolina has had their fair of struggled in conference play this season.

