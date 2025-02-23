Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs Samford Score, Game Three

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello speaks to officials at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello speaks to officials at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

The Tennessee Volunteers look to extend their record to (8-0) Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium against the Samford Bulldogs. We have the LIVE Updates here.

The Tennessee Volunteers have dominated their non-conference slate to start the 2025 Baseball Season. The No. 4 ranked, defending national champions have won by a margin of 79 runs through seven games (87-8). The Vols are set to host the Samford Bulldogs for a third and final time on Sunday afternoon.

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

Pregame Storylines:
More than likely Brandon Arvidson will be the starting pitcher on Sunday. Arvidson pitched in the mid-week matchup against UNC Asheville as the starter. Arvidson currently holds a 9.00 ERA, with a 2:1 appearance:starter ratio. He only pitched in three total innings tallying five strikeouts thus far.

Published
