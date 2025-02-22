LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs Samford Score, Game Two
Stay up to date with the Tennessee Volunteers as they take on Samford on Saturday afternoon.
The Tennessee Volunteers put on a pitching masterclass during Friday's win over Samford. The Vols took the game by a final score of 5-1 and Liam Doyle was the star of the game. Doyle continued to build on his first start that saw (11) strikeouts through just five innings of work by fanning (14) Samford Bulldogs in his second start Friday. Through two starts, Doyle has recorded (31) outs in (10.1) innings of work, and he's struck out (25) of those hitters, allowing just five hits and one earned run.
Heading into Saturday, they are looking to maintain their perfect record and to secure the series win this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2 PM ET.
LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs Samford Score
First inning:
How to Watch Tennessee vs Samford:
- GameDay: Saturday, February 22nd
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Watch: SEC+
- Stream: ESPN App
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports