Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs Samford Score, Game Two

Stay up to date with the Tennessee Volunteers as they take on Samford on Saturday afternoon.

Jonathan Williams

Teammates wait at home to congratulate Tennessee's Reese Chapman (13) after Chapman hit a grand slam during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
Teammates wait at home to congratulate Tennessee's Reese Chapman (13) after Chapman hit a grand slam during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

The Tennessee Volunteers put on a pitching masterclass during Friday's win over Samford. The Vols took the game by a final score of 5-1 and Liam Doyle was the star of the game. Doyle continued to build on his first start that saw (11) strikeouts through just five innings of work by fanning (14) Samford Bulldogs in his second start Friday. Through two starts, Doyle has recorded (31) outs in (10.1) innings of work, and he's struck out (25) of those hitters, allowing just five hits and one earned run.

Heading into Saturday, they are looking to maintain their perfect record and to secure the series win this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2 PM ET.

LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs Samford Score

First inning:

How to Watch Tennessee vs Samford:

  • GameDay: Saturday, February 22nd
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Watch: SEC+
  • Stream: ESPN App

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

