LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss
The Tennessee Volunteers take on Southern Miss this evening in the Knoxville Regional Final.
The No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers have had their way in the Knoxville Regional tournament, besting Northern Kentucky by six runs on Friday night before doing the same to the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The Vols play for the tournament title on Sunday evening in front of their home fans against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Their well-rounded play has been highlighted throughout both games of the tournament. Tennessee's pitching staff has been able to weather the storm early and allow an array of talented hitters to build momentum inning after inning. Volunteer Country will have all the latest updates and information from this evening's contest, which will determine the regional winner.
Keynote from Saturday Night's win over Indiana: 1B, Billy Amick blasted a grand slam against the Indiana Hoosiers to put the Vols up 9-0. It was Tennessee's twelfth grand slam of the season, marking the most in a single season for a team in SEC history.
Tennessee LIVE Updates vs. Southern Miss
First Inning: One baserunner between both sides in the first frame (0-0)
Top - Blake Burke draws a walk as the No. 2 hitter after a strikeout, but Billy Amick grounds into a double play to end the inning for the Vols and send the Golden Eagles up to bat.
Bottom - Tennessee quickly retires the first two batters before second baseman Christian Moore lays out to make a spectacular diving catch. The first inning ends hitless for both sides, with the Vols having the only base runner.
Second Inning: Vols begin the scoring with an RBI single (1-0)
Top - Dylan Dreiling starts off the inning with a leadoff double, and Hunter Ensley follows behind him with a single that rolled through the infield to bring Dreiling home. Southern Miss threw Ensley out at second base and followed with two quick outs, but the Vols get on the board first.
Bottom - Tennessee pitcher Zander Zechrist quickly retires Southern Miss 1-2-3, not allowing a baserunner in his first two frames.
Third Inning: Southern Miss ties things up off an error (1-1)
Top - Tennessee gets a man on first base to start the inning, but Southern Miss pitcher JB Middleton has a strong close to the inning and retires the Vols to hold them to one run through three frames.
Bottom - Southern Miss gets two baseunners early in the inning, and Burke makes an error throwing to second trying to get a double play to end the inning. The throw hit off the back of a Golden Eagle runner and allowed the lead runner to come around to score and tie things up. Zechrist manages to get the final out to stop the bleeding and stand two runners.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.