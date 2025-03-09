Volunteer Country

LIVE UPDATES - Tennessee vs St. Bonaveture Final Game

Brooks Austin

Tennessee baseball looks to move to (16-0)
Tennessee baseball looks to move to (16-0) / Tennessee Baseball - UT Athletics

The Tennessee Vols look to move to (16-0) on Sunday afternoon against St. Bonaventure in their final weekend home series before conference play begins.

The Tennessee Volunteers have their eyes set on being the first college baseball team to repeat as national champions since the South Carolina Gamecocks did it in 2011 and 2012. The Vols are the No. 2 ranked team in the country, are a perfect (15-0) and have absolutley dominated their non-conference slate to open the season.

Sunday, the Vols host St. Bonaventure for the final time in Game Three of a their final weekend series before hosting the Florida Gators next week.

LIVE UPDATES - Tennessee vs St. Bonaveture Final Game

First Inning:
Top: RHP, Tanner Franklin is expected to start the game for the Vols.

Bottom:

Pregame Storylines:

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Home/Baseball