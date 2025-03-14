Volunteer Country

Pierce Coppola's Injury Status for Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers

Pierce Coppola is on Friday's injury report ahead of Florida vs Tennessee at 6:30 PM EST

Caleb Sisk

Florida pitcher Pierce Coppola (18) was the starer for the Gators against Kentucky, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators lost 12-11 in extra innings. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024
Florida pitcher Pierce Coppola (18) was the starer for the Gators against Kentucky, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators lost 12-11 in extra innings. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024 / Cyndi Chambers Sports / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pierce Coppola is on Friday's injury report ahead of Florida vs Tennessee at 6:30 PM EST

Tennessee vs Florida game one is on deck as first pitch is schedukled for Friday night. The Gators will look to defreat the No. 2 Volunteers while Tennessee will be looking for a huge win over the 7th ranked Gators in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Pierce Coppola is on the injury report ahead of Friday's game. He is set to miss his second straight start after starting three times this season already. He is expected to be out this weekend.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball