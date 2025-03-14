Pierce Coppola's Injury Status for Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers
Pierce Coppola is on Friday's injury report ahead of Florida vs Tennessee at 6:30 PM EST
Pierce Coppola is on Friday's injury report ahead of Florida vs Tennessee at 6:30 PM EST
Tennessee vs Florida game one is on deck as first pitch is schedukled for Friday night. The Gators will look to defreat the No. 2 Volunteers while Tennessee will be looking for a huge win over the 7th ranked Gators in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Pierce Coppola is on the injury report ahead of Friday's game. He is set to miss his second straight start after starting three times this season already. He is expected to be out this weekend.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Published