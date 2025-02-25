Tennessee Baseball Looks to Stay Perfect Against North Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers are off to a great start, and they have one more chance to flex at home before hitting the road.
Tennessee looks to cap off its season-opening homestand with another victory as it takes on North Alabama on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Vols have been nearly unstoppable to start the season and will aim to keep that momentum going in their first-ever meeting with the Lions.
Fresh off a dominant weekend sweep of Samford, Tennessee continues to showcase why it is one of the most dangerous teams in college baseball.
The Vols’ offense has been explosive, already launching four grand slams through seven games, a pace that could shatter last season’s program record of 12. Freshman Levi Clark has been particularly impressive, delivering a clutch grand slam in the eighth inning against Samford to secure a 7-3 win.
Clark is part of a highly touted freshman class that has wasted no time making an impact. He, along with Jay Abernathy and Manny Marin, leads the team in several offensive categories.
The trio has combined for 19 runs scored and 15 RBIs, proving that Tennessee’s young talent is more than ready for the big stage. Meanwhile, on the mound, freshman arms like Nic Abraham and Brayden Krenzel have already delivered scoreless outings in their debuts, adding to the Vols' depth.
Under head coach Tony Vitello, Tennessee has turned non-conference dominance into an expectation. The Vols boast an impressive 127-23 record in non-conference play since 2019 and have been especially tough in midweek games, winning 65 of 75 contests. Vitello recently notched his 300th career win at Tennessee, reaching the milestone faster than any coach in program history.
North Alabama enters the game with a 3-3 record and was picked to finish 10th in the ASUN preseason poll. The Lions will have their hands full against a Tennessee team that is firing on all cylinders and eager to stay perfect at home before hitting the road for the first time this season.
