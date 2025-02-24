Tennessee Baseball Records Ridiculous Stat
Tennessee Baseball records a ridiculous stat only seven games into the season.
Tennessee baseball has been on a mission winning their first seven games of the season and picking up a run-rule victory in all but two of the games. Despite playing a limited amount of innings, the Vols have a crazy stat to show.
Six Tennessee players have hit two or more home runs so far this season for the Volunteers. Among those players, three players have hit three. All six players include Levi Clark (3), Dalton Bargo (3), Dean Curley (3), Gavin Kilen (2), Reese Chapman (2), and Hunter Ensley (2).
Most notably, Clark is the unexpected name on this list. Clark has been arguably the best bat for Tennessee to start the season with one of the most electric moments thus far after hitting a go-ahead grand slam late in game two against a tough and feisty Samford Bulldogs team. He would return to pinch hit on Sunday and absolutely crush a ball to pick up his third home run of the season.
Newcomer Kilen has been on a role with the Vols not only solidifying himself as an elite second baseman, but a reliable bat as well.
Tennessee already has 20 home runs this season with four grand slams which a ridiculous number.
The Vols will be back in action Tuesday when they take on North Alabama before they travel for the first time this season.
