Tennessee Baseball Run-Rules St. Bonaventure in Series Finale
Tennessee walks away Sunday with a 13-2 victory in their weekend finale.
Tennessee has won another contest by way of run rule after defeating St. Bonaventure in the seventh inning on Sunday. The final score was 13-2 in favor of the Volunteers.
Stone Lawless was the star in this game after hitting his second home run of the day to walk it off. This is the Volunteers' 8th run-rule win and 16th win of the season, giving the Vols their best start of the season.
Tennessee is set for a game against West Georgia next week before facing the Florida Gators inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium to kick off conference play.
