Tennessee Baseball Run-Rules St. Bonaventure in Series Finale

Tennessee walks away Sunday with a 13-2 victory in their weekend finale.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee catcher Stone Lawless (27) celebrates with the Tennessee baseball team after hitting a home run during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
Tennessee catcher Stone Lawless (27) celebrates with the Tennessee baseball team after hitting a home run during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee has won another contest by way of run rule after defeating St. Bonaventure in the seventh inning on Sunday. The final score was 13-2 in favor of the Volunteers.

Stone Lawless was the star in this game after hitting his second home run of the day to walk it off. This is the Volunteers' 8th run-rule win and 16th win of the season, giving the Vols their best start of the season.

Tennessee is set for a game against West Georgia next week before facing the Florida Gators inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium to kick off conference play.

Caleb Sisk
