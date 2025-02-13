Tennessee Baseball's Opening Day Lineup Predictions
Tennessee on SI predicts the 2025 opening day lineup
Tennessee baseball is set for their first game of the season following their championship victory last season.
The lineup will look extremely different from last year’s team with a lot of the players leaving for the MLB Draft. Nearly every position this off-season was up for grabs.
Here is Tennessee on SI’s lineup predictions entering the first game of the seaosn.
CATCHER
This is Cannon Peebles's job to lose, however, there were many reports of him having a throwing arm injury this off-season. If Peebles is healthy one could say this is his job, but with him not being healthy they will turn to Stone Lawless who has had an amazing off-season. Another name to watch is Dalton Bargo.
Prediction: Stone Lawless
FIRST BASE
Easily the hardest position to predict on this list. With Alex Perry gone this position becomes even more intriguing. Although you can slide a few players over and make them work at first, that seems the most unlikely. Bargo could fit this position well and so could Alberto Osuna although he hasn’t been granted eligibility as of now.
Prediction: Dalton Bargo
SECOND BASE
This is very intriguing although Gavin Kilen is the favorite to start at second base. If Tennessee doesn’t move players around Kilen will start at second, if they do, Kilen could start at short which would likely move Dean Curley to third base and keep Ariel Antigua competing for the second base position.
Prediction: Gavin Kilen
SHORTSTOP
Curley did an excellent job at this spot last season and has shown no reason to change it. Curley was the shortstop all throughout Omaha and it worked out well. Although Manny Marin and Antigua are both strong backups, this is Curley’s job.
Prediction: Dean Curley
THIRD BASE
This job is up for grabs only if they move Andrew Fischer to first base or outfield. Fischer is a beast and cannot be left out of the lineup so why not keep him at his natural position? Fischer has been battling an injury this off-season. If that’s the case Antigua could also play third.
Prediction: Andrew Fischer
RIGHT FIELD
The offensive mastermind in Reese Chapman finally gets his full chance to shine in the field. His bat is amazingly strong but how good is his fielding? Thankfully even if this is a struggle he is right next to one of college’s best defenders in the outfield. Bargo can also play right field.
Prediction: Reese Chapman
CENTER FIELD
This is the easiest position to predict. Hunter Ensley wins this job and is the captain of the team. This has been his job for two seasons now and this will be his job for another as long as nothing goes wrong.
Prediction: Hunter Ensley
LEFT FIELD
Jay Abernathy is an elite ball player. He will become one of the best players on this team with his vacuum cleaner of a glove and lightning-fast speed. He deserves to be starting as much as the next guy. Fischer is a solid option here but this seems to be Abernathy’s job.
Prediction: Jay Abernathy
DESIGNATED HITTER
Peebles seems to be the reliable option unless Osuna is healthy. Osuna would likely gain this job but with him being ineligible up to this point, Peebles is the likely option. If they go away from these two they would likely give the nod to Levi Clark.
Prediction: Cannon Peebles
BATTING LINEUP
- Gavin Kilen (2B)
- Dean Curley (SS)
- Hunter Ensley (CF)
- Andrew Fischer (3B)
- Stone Lawless (C)
- Dalton Bargo (1B)
- Reese Chapman (RF)
- Cannon Peebles (DH)
- Jay Abernathy (LF)
