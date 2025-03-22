Tennessee Clinches Series Victory Over Alabama With Game 3 Win
The Tennessee Volunteers have clinched a series win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with their Game Three win by a final score of (9-2)
The Tennessee Volunteers are currently the No. 2 ranked team in all of college Baseball and after suffering a Game One series loss to the No. 12 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, the Vols have won the final two games of the series and clinched the series win.
Game three was a pitching clinic for the Volunteers thanks to 4.1 innings of scoreless work to start Saturday's matchup from RHP, Tegan Kuhns. Kuhns added five strikeouts to his season totals. The bullpen then came in and continued dominance early as Kenzel left Crimson Tide runners stranded in the fifth.
Krenzel continued his work in relief with yet another scoreless inning in the sixth and again in the seventh. It wasn't until the 8th when a lead-off double off the third base bag came home two at-bats later for the first Crimson Tide run of the game. Krenzel then recorded the first two outs of the ninth before Brandon Arvidson entered the contest for the final out.
Though after issuing a single into left field, Ryan Combs was brought into the contest for the final out. A single brings home another Alabama run in the ninth with two outs. Tanner Franklin then entered the game to finally close the contest out.
The lineup from the Vols remained consistent with the power numbers on Saturday. It was home runs from Fischer, Bargo, and Chapman that provided the majority of the scoring from the Vols on Saturday. The home runs extend the national lead on home runs that the Vols currently hold.
Though it was two inning without a home run in the brought home four of the Vols runs on Saturday. A hit and run from Dean Curley put runners at first and second before an error forced on a Jay Abernathy bunt brought home a run. Then in the 7th, it was a plethora of strung together hits that brought home four runs.
From the Live Updates:
Top: Chapman singles to right field to start the inning for the Vols. Marin flied out to left for the first out of the inning. Chapman advances to second base on a wild pitch. Peebles flies out to center field before a single from Antigua scores Chapman (6-0). Dean Curley now steps in and he singles through the right side for another base hit. Runners now at first and second base for Jay Abernathy. Abernathy draws a walk to load the bases for Hunter Ensley. Ensley doubled to left field and all three Vols scored. (9-0) Fischer then walked to extend the inning. Bargo grounds out to end the inning.
