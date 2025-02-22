Tennessee Volunteers' Late Inning Grand Slam Lifts them Over Samford
The Tennessee Volunteers needed a late inning grand slam to defeat Samford.
It was a slow start for the Volunteers on Saturday against Samford but some late inning heroics to keep their perfect season alive.
The Bulldogs jumped out in front early in the ball game due to a throwing error from Tennessee and for the next few innings went on to trade runs. It was a a solo shot from Dalton Bargo that tied the game up for Tennessee in the sixth inning and then in the eighth inning, true freshman Levi Clark had his career moment.
With a tie ball game 3-3, Clark came in to pinch hit for Ariel Antigua. He then proceeds to seend a 410 foot grand slam to lift the Volunteers out in front late in the ball game. Nate Snead, who pitched the last few innings for the Volunteers, then slammed the door on Samford by striking out two of the final batters in the ball game to seal the win.
Matthew Phillips was solid in his start for Tennessee. He allowed a couple of runs but he also struck out eight batters through five innings of work.
The Volunteers have now officially won the series against Samford and will return to action tomorrow for their final game against Bulldogs. It took a while for the bats to wake for the Volunteers in this one, but as they have done all season, they provided answers when they needed them most.
