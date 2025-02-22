Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers' Late Inning Grand Slam Lifts them Over Samford

The Tennessee Volunteers needed a late inning grand slam to defeat Samford.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Nate Snead (7) pitches against Southern Miss the NCAA Baseball Tournament's Knoxville Regional on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Nate Snead (7) pitches against Southern Miss the NCAA Baseball Tournament's Knoxville Regional on Sunday, June 2, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers needed a late inning grand slam to defeat Samford.

It was a slow start for the Volunteers on Saturday against Samford but some late inning heroics to keep their perfect season alive.

The Bulldogs jumped out in front early in the ball game due to a throwing error from Tennessee and for the next few innings went on to trade runs. It was a a solo shot from Dalton Bargo that tied the game up for Tennessee in the sixth inning and then in the eighth inning, true freshman Levi Clark had his career moment.

With a tie ball game 3-3, Clark came in to pinch hit for Ariel Antigua. He then proceeds to seend a 410 foot grand slam to lift the Volunteers out in front late in the ball game. Nate Snead, who pitched the last few innings for the Volunteers, then slammed the door on Samford by striking out two of the final batters in the ball game to seal the win.

Matthew Phillips was solid in his start for Tennessee. He allowed a couple of runs but he also struck out eight batters through five innings of work.

The Volunteers have now officially won the series against Samford and will return to action tomorrow for their final game against Bulldogs. It took a while for the bats to wake for the Volunteers in this one, but as they have done all season, they provided answers when they needed them most.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball