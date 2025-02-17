Tennessee Volunteers vs Hofstra Baseball Series Takeaways
The Tennessee Volunteers are still undefeated following their weekend series opener as they run ruled Hofstra all three games in the seventh inning.
They are many takeaways from the series that Tennessee on SI provided below.
Caleb Sisk (Positive)
“What made Tennessee so successful was the hitting they had throughout the series. They did an excellent job hitting late the count and late in the inning. We saw the Vols have 9+ hitters in one inning multiple times throughout the series which means every batter hit at least once that inning. That's not typical as you’re only guaranteed three hitters. The bats were electric having two grand slams and tons of home runs. They look to be the best-hitting team in the country.”
Jonathan Williams (Positive)
“I think everyone expected this baseball team to continue to mash to start the season, especially considering the opponent. The pitching staff’s dominance however was staggering. Allowing just two runs through three games with ample amount of overpowering strikeouts from the Vols staff was impressive.”
Tanner Johnson (Positive)
“The offense looked potent even if it was against an inferior opponent. The fact that this team has already hit two grand slams is a good sign that the offense from last year has some remnants left over.”
Caleb Sisk (See More Of)
“One thing Tennessee didn’t do well was limit the stolen bases. At times it felt as if Dylan Palmer was suffocating the Volunteers' defensive front in regard to the base running. Tennessee has had much success in the past from catchers like Evan Russell and Cal Stark throwing runners out, that was not the case over the weekend as Cannon Peebles and Stone Lawless both struggled.”
Jonathan Williams (See More Of)
“I want to continue to see this baseball team carry the confidence of their head coach. They are one of the most talented rosters in the sport, but they play with a certainty that they are better than their opponent and they will need that confidence as the schedule intensifies.”
Tanner Johnson (See More Of)
“I want to see more Liam Doyle, and I have a feeling we will see a lot of him in 2025. He looked as advertised in his first start for Tennessee and could be a significant weapon on the mound for the Vols and Franks Anderson’s pitching staff.”
Caleb Sisk (Player Of The Series) - Gavin Kilen
“So many players played their hearts out but the one that stood out the most to me was Gavin Kilen. Kilen’s decision-making during base running sessions was second to none. On top of that he had many great gapers that got him past first base and into second base/third base territory. He was also elite in the field showing that he deserves the second base job. The Vols have to keep him towards the front of the lineup in the one/two hole this season.”
Jonathan Williams (Player Of The Series) - Liam Doyle
“Liam Doyles’ opening day showing was nothing short of spectacular and must-see shoving from a premier starter. The Ole Miss transfer began his Volunteer career by striking out a career-high 11 Hofstra hitters and really catapulted the pitching performance from his teammates that followed.”
Tanner Johnson (Player Of The Series) - Liam Doyle
“Doyle was the most exciting player to watch all weekend. His arm talent is something Vols fans should be encouraged by. If this pitching staff can be an improvement of last years… this team could be very scary.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports