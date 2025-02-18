Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers vs UNC Asheville Start Time Moved Up

The game between Tennessee and UNC Asheville has been moved up.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello watches from the dugout at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello watches from the dugout at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action after a weekend series against Hofstra which resulted in a Tennessee run-rule sweep.

Tennessee is back in Lindsey Nelson taking on UNC Asheville for their only midweek game before their weekend series against the Samford Bulldogs. The game was initially scheduled for 4:30 PM ET but due to incoming weather conditions, the game has been moved to 4 PM.

Luckily for Tennessee fans, they will be able to tune in to this game despite it not being on national television. Here are all of the viewing details for Tuesday’s game against UNC Asheville.

  • GameDay: Tuesday, February 18th
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Tennessee Pitcher: Unannounced
  • Watch: SEC+
  • Stream: ESPN App

Tennessee has not announced a pitcher for the game at this time. Many anticipate every pitcher for the Vols to be on a pitch count as you’ll see plenty of these guys in the weekend series.

Who you will not see is Marcus Phillips, Nate Snead, and Liam Doyle who are likely the weekend starters once again after a magnificent weekend.

