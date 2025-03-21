Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Alabama: Volunteers Looking to Tie Up the Series

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to tie up the series against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

From left, Tennessee infielders Dean Curley (1), Manny Marin (4), Gavin Kilen (6), and Andrew Fisher (11) gather to chat during a pause in the NCAA college baseball game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
No. 1 Tennessee fell short in the opening game of their series against No. 12 Alabama, losing 6-5 in a tightly contested matchup.

The Vols jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run homer by Andrew Fischer, his eighth of the season. Fischer's 425-foot blast was a no-doubt shot, showcasing his power and leaving the crowd in awe.

However, Alabama responded quickly, taking the lead with a five-run second inning. The Crimson Tide capitalized on multiple fielding errors and walks, including a key bases-clearing double by Justin Lebron. Tennessee struggled to find a rhythm on defense, with a few missed opportunities to limit Alabama's damage.

Now Tennessee's focus has shifted to finding a way to win Saturday's game to tie up the series.

Marcus Phillips is the projected starter for the Volunteers. He has a 2-0 record on the season with a 1.04 ERA. He has also struck out 32 batters and walked just seven in 26.0 innings pitched. For Alabama, their projected starter is Riley Quick. He has a 4-0 record with a 1.33 ERA. Quick has struck out 20 batters and walked just six in 20.1 innings pitched.

Saturday's game is set to start at 7:00 PM ET and the game can be streamed on SEC Network +.

Published
