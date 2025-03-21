Tennessee vs Alabama: Volunteers Looking to Tie Up the Series
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to tie up the series against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
No. 1 Tennessee fell short in the opening game of their series against No. 12 Alabama, losing 6-5 in a tightly contested matchup.
The Vols jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run homer by Andrew Fischer, his eighth of the season. Fischer's 425-foot blast was a no-doubt shot, showcasing his power and leaving the crowd in awe.
However, Alabama responded quickly, taking the lead with a five-run second inning. The Crimson Tide capitalized on multiple fielding errors and walks, including a key bases-clearing double by Justin Lebron. Tennessee struggled to find a rhythm on defense, with a few missed opportunities to limit Alabama's damage.
Now Tennessee's focus has shifted to finding a way to win Saturday's game to tie up the series.
Marcus Phillips is the projected starter for the Volunteers. He has a 2-0 record on the season with a 1.04 ERA. He has also struck out 32 batters and walked just seven in 26.0 innings pitched. For Alabama, their projected starter is Riley Quick. He has a 4-0 record with a 1.33 ERA. Quick has struck out 20 batters and walked just six in 20.1 innings pitched.
Saturday's game is set to start at 7:00 PM ET and the game can be streamed on SEC Network +.
