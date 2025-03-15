Tennessee vs Florida Final Score - Vols Start SEC Play with Win
Tennessee started its SEC schedule the right way with a 5-3 win over No. 7 Florida.
No. 2 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Florida 5-3 in the first game of their SEC series, maintaining their undefeated record on the season and improving to 18-0.
The game started with a quick first inning for both teams, with Tennessee's Liam Doyle recording a strikeout to open the game. The Vols had a chance to score in the bottom of the first, but Levi Clark struck out to end the threat. The scoring began in the second inning when Jay Abernathy drove in Manny Marin with a single, putting Tennessee ahead 1-0.
Florida tied the game in the fourth on a solo home run by Blake Cyr, but the Vols quickly regained the lead in the fifth. Hunter Ensley smacked a two-RBI double, and a third wild pitch scored another run to make it 4-1. Florida made a late push in the sixth with a two-run single from Donay, cutting the lead to 4-3, but Tennessee responded in the bottom of the inning. A sacrifice fly from Gavin Kilen brought in Dean Curley, putting the Vols back up by two.
Florida couldn’t mount a comeback in the final three innings. Tennessee’s pitchers closed out the game with strong performances, including Dylan Loy and Nate Snead, who combined for three shutout innings. The Vols’ defense also held firm, with a key double play in the sixth to prevent further damage.
Tennessee’s 5-3 win sets the tone for the rest of the series, showcasing their ability to respond to adversity and maintain control. The team’s pitching depth and timely hitting were critical in securing the victory, and the Vols will look to build on this momentum in the second game of the series.
