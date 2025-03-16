Tennessee vs Florida Final Score: Volunteers Complete the Sweep Against the Gators
The Tennessee Volunteers have completed the weekend sweep against the Florida Gators.
The Tennessee Volunteers are off to a hot start in conference play as they completed the sweep against the Florida Gators on Sunday. A 7-4 win on Friday, followed by a 10-0 win on Saturday and then a 5-4 win on Sunday lead the Volunteers to the weekend sweep.
Despite giving up four runs, only one of those runs were earned as Tennessee also committed a fielding error in the top of the fourth that led to runs. Garrett Kilen had a home run on the day but it was Cannon Peebles who came in off the bench and knocked in two runs that really helped Tennessee coast to another victory. Chapman then hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth to score two for good measure.
A big weekend for the Volunteers as both programs were ranked inside of the top 10. The Vols have no now only swept a top 10 team in a three game series but they have remained undefeated on the season. There is a good chance that Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in the country when the new D1Baseball rankings come out on Monday.
Tennessee has a matchup against East Tennessee State on Tuesday, a team that ranks inside of the top five in the country for home runs hit. They then will travel to Tuscaloosa for another ranked SEC matchup to face the Crimson Tide in a weekend series.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill