Tennessee vs. Queens Final Score - Vols Pull Away Late

Tennessee baseball looked like it was in a battle with Queens for a while, but then the Vols pulled away for a convincing win.

Tanner Johnson

Mar 21, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) is congratulated by the third base coach after hitting a two-run homer against Alabama in game two of the series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Mar 21, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) is congratulated by the third base coach after hitting a two-run homer against Alabama in game two of the series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Tennessee cruised to a 14-3 victory over Queens in a dominant display that saw the Vols take control early and never look back.

Tennessee took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a solo home run from Dalton Bargo. The Vols added another run in the second inning, extending their lead to 2-0 when Grimmer grounded out to bring in Reese Chapman. However, Queens responded in the fourth inning, tying the game at 2-2 with a home run from Rivera and a throwing error by the Tennessee catcher, allowing a run to score.

From there, it was all Tennessee. The Vols exploded for a five-run fifth inning to take an 8-3 lead, with key contributions from Jay Abernathy, Andrew Fischer, and Grimmer. Fischer was particularly impactful, driving in runs with a single and later scoring after stealing second base.

Tennessee’s offense didn’t slow down, adding four more runs in the sixth inning to make it 12-3, thanks to hits from Fischer, High, and a two-run homer from Grimmer.

In the eighth inning, Tennessee continued their offensive onslaught, making it 14-3 with another two-run homer by Grimmer. The Vols’ pitching staff, led by Sherman and Payne, held the Queens offense in check, with solid contributions from the bullpen as well.

Tennessee’s offense, led by Fischer, Grimmer, and Bargo, powered the team to an easy win, with the Vols' balanced attack and strong defense proving too much for Queens. The win improves Tennessee’s record to 23-2 and further solidifies their position at the top of the rankings.

Tanner Johnson
