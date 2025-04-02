Tennessee vs Tennessee Tech Final Score - Vols Roll to Midweek Win
Tennessee baseball got a midweek win over Tennessee Tech and saw the return of pitcher AJ Russell.
In a strong midweek performance, Tennessee cruised to a 7-1 victory over Tennessee Tech at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning, as Blake Grimmer blasted a two-run homer to right-center, extending his season tally to four home runs. The Vols held a 2-0 lead after one inning and never looked back.
Tennessee’s offense added to their lead in the second when Dean Curley launched a two-run homer of his own, a 430-foot shot to left-center. With Curley’s eighth home run of the season, the Vols went up 4-0. The Golden Eagles had a few opportunities but couldn't capitalize. In the third, Tennessee Tech loaded the bases with one out, but junior pitcher Austin Breedlove delivered two critical strikeouts to escape the jam unscathed.
Tennessee’s pitching staff continued to shine as Thomas Crabtree, Lawson Stricklin, and Ryan Combs held the Golden Eagles to just one run throughout the game. In the seventh, Chris Newstrom provided some cushion with a two-run homer to left field, his second of the season, pushing the Vols’ lead to 7-1.
Defensively, the Vols were sharp. A remarkable throw from Reese Chapman in the seventh cut down an extra-base hit, and Andrew Fischer made several solid plays at first base. Despite some missed chances, Tennessee showed resilience, and their pitching depth proved too much for the Golden Eagles.
Tennessee's complete team effort, led by solid pitching and timely hitting, secured the 7-1 victory. With the win, the Vols improve to 27-2 on the season, continuing their dominance in non-conference play.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender