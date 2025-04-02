Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Tennessee Tech Final Score - Vols Roll to Midweek Win

Mar 21, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) is congratulated by Tennessee catcher Cannon Peebles (5) after hitting a two-run homer against Alabama in game two of the series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Mar 21, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) is congratulated by Tennessee catcher Cannon Peebles (5) after hitting a two-run homer against Alabama in game two of the series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a strong midweek performance, Tennessee cruised to a 7-1 victory over Tennessee Tech at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning, as Blake Grimmer blasted a two-run homer to right-center, extending his season tally to four home runs. The Vols held a 2-0 lead after one inning and never looked back.

Tennessee’s offense added to their lead in the second when Dean Curley launched a two-run homer of his own, a 430-foot shot to left-center. With Curley’s eighth home run of the season, the Vols went up 4-0. The Golden Eagles had a few opportunities but couldn't capitalize. In the third, Tennessee Tech loaded the bases with one out, but junior pitcher Austin Breedlove delivered two critical strikeouts to escape the jam unscathed.

Tennessee’s pitching staff continued to shine as Thomas Crabtree, Lawson Stricklin, and Ryan Combs held the Golden Eagles to just one run throughout the game. In the seventh, Chris Newstrom provided some cushion with a two-run homer to left field, his second of the season, pushing the Vols’ lead to 7-1.

Defensively, the Vols were sharp. A remarkable throw from Reese Chapman in the seventh cut down an extra-base hit, and Andrew Fischer made several solid plays at first base. Despite some missed chances, Tennessee showed resilience, and their pitching depth proved too much for the Golden Eagles.

Tennessee's complete team effort, led by solid pitching and timely hitting, secured the 7-1 victory. With the win, the Vols improve to 27-2 on the season, continuing their dominance in non-conference play.

