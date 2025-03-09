Tony Vitello Preaches About Dalton Bargo's Versatility for Tennessee Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the midst of their National Title defense on the Baseball Field. They are currently a flawless (15-0) with a Sunday matchup against St. Bonaventures on Sunday. Vols head coach Tony Vitello talks one of his most valuable players, Dalton Bargo.
Bargo has caught three games this year, he's played outfield, he's DH'd, and whatever else coach Tony Vitello asked about Bargo after their Saturday win. Bargo transferred to Tennessee two years ago and since has played a pivotal utility role.
"It's a good lesson for young kids out there," said Vitello when talking about Dalton Bargo's versatility. "Don't kind of box yourself into just one spot, because what if the best player on the team also plays your spot? You still want to get in the lineup. So it's very valuable for his own sake, but also for ours, because he's a really good player. And he can do a multitude of things on defense, and always is a threat. But the biggest thing he does for the coaches, is he's willing to go. Sometimes you coach guys, and they don't like that. They think you're screwing them over, or you're cheating them, or they got an excuse why they can't play their best. And he's never done that, ever, ever, ever -- which is very refreshing."
