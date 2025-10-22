Tony Vitello Set to Leave Tennessee to Become New Manager for San Francisco Giants
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to lose their head baseball coach following initial reports that linked him to some MLB teams. He was linked to multiple different MLB teams, and that is exactly what he went with, as Tony Vitello has accepted the San Francisco Giants' job to become their new manager.
The Giants finished with a .500 record last season, which is solid, but not enough for them to keep their manager. Vitello was their guy, and has been their guy for quite some time now, as he is expected to come in and make a difference despite making an unusual jump.
It isn't often that an MLB franchise brings in a guy from the college scene to be their manager, as they are usually brought up to be in smaller roles. That wasn't the case with arguably the best college baseball coach in the nation, and the greatest Tennessee Vols baseball coach in the history of the program.
He will be joining former Tennessee Volunteers baseball star Drew Gilbert, who plays for the Giants. Not only does he play for the Giants, but many believe that he is a crucial part of why Vitello accepted this job and got the opportunity. That was the headline in an interview with KNBR and Andrew Baggarly.
Andrew Baggarly on Drew Gilbert Playing a Factor
"You know what, honestly, what I knew was Drew Gilbert," said Baggarly. And I don't know that any of this happens without Drew Gilbert. I really don't. That's one of the questions I'd be interested to ask Buster if this does end up culminating in a press conference to introduce Tony Vitello as the next manager. How much Drew Gilbert did in the clubhouse and the dugout and everything. He brings the spirit and energy. How much of that makes you wake up and think that this is what that organization needs? Maybe that's what the clubhouse needs. I didn't really know a whole lot about Tony Vitello before that. And recording this feature that I wrote about Drew Gilbert in September, it just seemed like this guy is really changing the game in a huge way, and I heard that this was going to be a challenge with this many teams looking at manager changes. The supply and demand could be out of whack. Some teams might have to look at some candidates that are a little bit more off the grid. This is the kind of guy who fits the description of what this organization needs right now. That's kind of where that started. I would be really interested in Buster's mind."
The Vols will be on the search for their new coach, which will be an attractive opportunity for many.