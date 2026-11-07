Betting Lines Have Tennessee Favored over the No. 6 Ranked Team in the Country

The Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats will renew their rivalry once again this Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. Though the matchup has historically been dominated by the Vols, Kentucky actually enters the game as the higher-ranked team.

Kentucky has played quality football this season, only losing one of their games to have a 7-1 record coming into the game. Their resume is good enough for the College Football Playoff Committee to have them ranked all the way up to 6th in the initial rankings. In other words, Tennessee is playing a team considered to be one of the very best this week.

Tennessee obviously enters this contest with two losses to Texas and South Carolina. Both of these losses were by 3 points. Tennessee does have a big win against Alabama, the one team to beat Kentucky this season, which bolsters their resume. Tennessee enters ranked 13th.

Betting Lines Favor the Home Team

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the difference in rankings, Tennessee is actually a significant favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After opening as a 6-point favorite, the line has moved down to having Tennessee favored by 5.5 points. If you are unfamiliar with betting lines, that means the Vols are expected to win by more than 5.5 points.

If one was looking for the moneyline, then DraftKings has that set at -205 for the Vols at the time of writing this. Basically, the people who set the betting lines expect Tennessee to win this game, and they have some confidence in that belief.

Similar to the Vols Last Game

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) lays on the ground after fumbling the ball on fourth down during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is not the first game this season for the Vols in which the higher-ranked team is considered the underdog. Two weeks ago, when Tennessee faced off against South Carolina, the Vols were considered underdogs despite being the only ranked team in the matchup. South Carolina did, of course, win that game. Tennessee will hope the sportsbooks go 2/2 in these predictions and come away with the win against Kentucky.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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