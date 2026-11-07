How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats will renew their rivalry once again this Saturday. This has certainly been a lopsided rivalry over the course of its history, but this year should be an interesting matchup. The whole college football world should have their eyes on this matchup of two teams firmly in the mix in the SEC.

Both teams have high hopes this year, and their rankings show that each team’s goals are in their grasp. Kentucky enters the game with just one loss at 7-1 and tied for first in the SEC. This has earned them the spot of #6 in the initial College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. The Vols, on the other hand, enter with two losses at 6-2. They boast a big win against Alabama, and this has earned them the spot of #13 in the rankings.

Both teams are in prime position to make the CFP. The Vols do not have much wiggle room, but a win against Kentucky would skyrocket their ranking and chances to be included in the field. While Kentucky can afford a loss, they would love to get into the top 4 seeds to get a bye in the first round.

Anything can happen in rivalry games, so fans should be prepared for whatever happens. A rivalry game with massive implications will be one no one wants to miss.

Important Game Details are below:

Tennessee Volunteers Official Injury Report

Dylan Lewis (Out)

Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

Joakim Dodson (Out)

Ethan Davis (Out)

Edrees Farooq (Out)

Jaedon Harmon (Out)

Kentucky Wildcats Official Injury Report

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Antwan Smith (Out)

Justyn Hartley (Out)

Jaden Smith (Out)

Grant Grayton (Out)

Sam Greene (Probable)

Isaiah McMillian (Probable)

How to Watch

• Game Day: Saturday, November 7th, 2026

• Game Location: Neyland Stadium Knoxville Tennessee

• Game Time: 6:15PM Eastern

• TV: ESPN

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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