The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night in what was their regular-season finale and a must-win for the Vols.

While this was technically a road game for the Tennessee Volunteers, the fans sure didn't make it feel that way. In fact, the "Neyland West" comments were reasonable, as a large majority of the fans in attendance were repping the orange and white.

The Vols were able to get their needed win, which punched their ticket to the college football playoff; however, not everything was sunshine and rainbows for the Vols. In fact, Tennessee's athletic director, Danny White, wasn't a fan of how Vanderbilt acted during a key post-game moment for Tennessee football.

Danny White Shares a Statement Following Tennessee's Win vs. Vanderbilt

Nov 21, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White attempts to prevent students and fans from throwing mustard bottles on the field at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Pretty wild, and disrespectful, for a stadium to blare music postgame (and turn it up), while our band played the Alma Mater. There was a sea of orange in there, couldn’t y’all at least let us hear our song?!" White said on his personal X account.

The Vols will now turn their focus to what's to come, which looks to be a playoff game inside Neyland Stadium, which is a scary thought for any team that might make an appearance in that as a visitor for a playoff game. The only way this wouldn't be the case is if the Vols were to get a bye, which is unlikely, as they would have to drop a minimum of four spots if they weren't going to host, which would be unbelievable if that happened.

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If the Vols win their playoff game, it would be the first in school history, as they have only played in one college football playoff game, which was in the 2024 season when Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Vols were defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game. This was a road test for Tennessee, which makes the two situations entirely different.

In shorter words, it's a great time to be a Tennessee fan.

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