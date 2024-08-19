Boo Carter Earns Preseason Freshman All-American Honors
Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter was named a preseason freshman All-American by one media outlet.
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter has heard his name a lot this offseason. The dynamic true freshman wrapped up his high school career by making the state championship game and earning Tennessee 6A's "Mr. Football" Award. He enrolled at the University of Tennessee for spring practices and began to turn heads - now, injuries have thrown him into a potential starting role just eight months after he left high school.
Many understood that Carter would have a significant role on special teams during his first year on Rocky Top, and rotational defensive snaps were expected to be a part of the equation. He's suddenly their top candidate to start at STAR against Chattanooga, and many national analysts are picking up on the hype surrounding his name.
On3 released their preseason freshman All-American teams, and Carter made their inaugural list. Director of Scouting Charles Power reviewed Carter entering the season, saying, "Simply put, Boo Carter is a baller. He is an outstanding football player and one who plays with just an aggressive mentality and has a penchant for making plays. He is a versatile defensive back who appears to be set to see significant snaps and perhaps a starting role in Tennessee’s defense this fall. He is capable of covering slide receivers, running backs, tight ends and is just an aggressive ball -hawking type of presence in the secondary. Boo Carter was a do-it-all player at the high school level and one who I think with continued focus on the defensive side of the ball has a lot of potential and looks to have parlayed a very strong senior season into a great start in Knoxville."
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.