Boo Carter Makes Promising Post Amid Rumors

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) takes a selfie with fans during a SEC conference game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.
Tennessee received a sigh of relief on Friday .

as there were rumors circulating that star true freshman Boo Carter would be transferring. Luckily for Tennessee that would not be the case.

Carter was rumored to be in negotiations with the Vols coaching staff about his future role with the program. He discussed his desire to play on offense and defense similar to how Travis Hunter did at Colorado this past season.

Following these rumors Carter would take to (X/Twitter) confirming his loyalty to the Vols. The star freshman would state “Back Home” in a tweet made on Friday evening.

Carter was an All-SEC Freshman this season for punt returning and defensive back. He played tons of offense in high school at Bradley Central and Chattanooga Christian High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

