Tennessee Football DB Christian Harrison Enters Transfer Portal

Christian Harrison enters his name into the transfer portal.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee’s Christian Harrison (5) during a fall Tennessee football practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.
Tennessee’s Christian Harrison (5) during a fall Tennessee football practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee is losing a big piece from their secondary to the transfer portal.

Christian Harrison officially entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday following the Vols loss to the Buckeyes.

Harrison played at the star position behind Boo Carter but has seen valuable reps every game this season for the Vols. This is the number of reps he has seen in his three-year career in Tennessee.

Harrison is the son of NFL legend Rodney Harrison who played for the Patriots.

Harrison is the first db to hit the portal who played star for the Vols in his career so far.

Carter is expected to be the full time starter at the star position for the Vols next season.

