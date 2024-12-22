Tennessee Football DB Christian Harrison Enters Transfer Portal
Christian Harrison enters his name into the transfer portal.
In this story:
Christian Harrison enters his name into the transfer portal.
Tennessee is losing a big piece from their secondary to the transfer portal.
Christian Harrison officially entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday following the Vols loss to the Buckeyes.
Harrison played at the star position behind Boo Carter but has seen valuable reps every game this season for the Vols. This is the number of reps he has seen in his three-year career in Tennessee.
Harrison is the son of NFL legend Rodney Harrison who played for the Patriots.
Harrison is the first db to hit the portal who played star for the Vols in his career so far.
Carter is expected to be the full time starter at the star position for the Vols next season.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- BREAKING: Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches Polls
- Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
- LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published