Is Tennessee Football Looking To Add A Transfer Running Back?

Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Alabama Jaguars running back Fluff Bothwell (24) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Tennessee has already lost two running backs to the portal with Cameron Seldon and Khalifa Keith announcing earlier in the month that they anticipated to enter the transfer portal.

With Dylan Sampson having a great season that leaves his decision in question when it comes to the NFL. Although a decision hasn’t been made the running back room could look a lot differently.

Peyton Lewis and DeSean Bishop are both recovered to return as both will be sophomores next season with Daune Morris and Justin Baker being the true freshmen entering Knoxville, Tennessee. This hasn’t stopped the Vols from looking in the portal.

One guy who has stood out to the Vols is Fluff Bothwell. Bothwell is a 5-foot-10 220-pound running back from South Alabama. He had an outstanding true freshman season as he rushed for 13 touchdowns and 834 yards. This was good enough for the third team all Sun-Belt honors. He is rated in the top 35 currently in total portal players and inside the top-5 among running backs.

The Vols have reached out to the star back in hopes of making something happen despite multiple schools targeting him. A visit has not been made public as of now but if he was to visit the Vols things could start to spark.

