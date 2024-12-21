Is Tennessee Football Looking To Add A Transfer Running Back?
Tennessee has already lost two RBs to the portal. With Dylan Sampson's future in question will the Vols turn to the portal?
Tennessee has already lost two running backs to the portal with Cameron Seldon and Khalifa Keith announcing earlier in the month that they anticipated to enter the transfer portal.
With Dylan Sampson having a great season that leaves his decision in question when it comes to the NFL. Although a decision hasn’t been made the running back room could look a lot differently.
Peyton Lewis and DeSean Bishop are both recovered to return as both will be sophomores next season with Daune Morris and Justin Baker being the true freshmen entering Knoxville, Tennessee. This hasn’t stopped the Vols from looking in the portal.
One guy who has stood out to the Vols is Fluff Bothwell. Bothwell is a 5-foot-10 220-pound running back from South Alabama. He had an outstanding true freshman season as he rushed for 13 touchdowns and 834 yards. This was good enough for the third team all Sun-Belt honors. He is rated in the top 35 currently in total portal players and inside the top-5 among running backs.
The Vols have reached out to the star back in hopes of making something happen despite multiple schools targeting him. A visit has not been made public as of now but if he was to visit the Vols things could start to spark.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- BREAKING: Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches Polls
- Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
- LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports