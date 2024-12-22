Ohio State Overwhelms Tennessee in Playoff Matchup to Advance to Rose Bowl
Tennessee football’s season is over after Ohio State ran over the Vols in Columbus on Saturday night.
Tennessee did not look ready from the opening series and took a 42-17 beating in Columbus on Saturday night in the program’s first ever game in the College Football Playoff.
With the win, Ohio State advances to face Oregon in the Rose Bowl while the Vols’ season ends in disappointing fashion. The 21-0 lead that the Buckeyes jumped out to proved to be too much to overcome for a Tennessee team that looked significantly less talented than the Buckeyes.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava threw for 104 yards and ran for 47 and two touchdowns. He did not get much help from anyone else on the offense until late in the game. Dylan Sampson dealt with an injury and was sidelined for much of the game. Peyton Lewis ended up with 77 rushing yards.
The Buckeyes nearly went three and out on their opening drive but a face mask on Bryson Eason extended the Buckeyes’ drive. Howard capitalized and found Jeremiah Smith for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with 12:46 to go in the first. The Vols could not answer and went three and out, quickly giving the ball back to the Buckeyes.
The second drive went the same for Tennessee’s defense. The Buckeyes went 68 yards in just five plays and pushed the lead to 14-0 with a short touchdown run by Quinshon Judkins. The Vols continued to look overwhelmed and went three and out again. The Buckeyes went 58 yards in seven plays and went up 21-0 after a TreVeyon Henderson touchdown run.
Will Brooks picked off Howard in the end zone to keep the game from getting completely out of hand. Iamaleava was able to get Tennessee close enough for a field goal and the score was 21-3 with 6:39 left in the game. Tennessee was finally able to force a stop in the form of a three and out and got the ball back.
Tennessee was able to drive the length of the field and score on an Iamaleava rushing touchdowns to make the score 21-10 at the half. It was an impressive recovery considering the poor start from the Vols on both sides of the ball.
The Vols went three and out to open the second half and then Howard found Smith again for a touchdown to make the lead 28-10. After picking up a few first downs, Tennessee had to punt the ball back to OSU. They then took advantage and Judkins put another rushing touchdown on the board to make the lead 35-10. They continued to pour it on with another Henderson touchdown run to make it 42-10.
Iamaleava scored on the ground again in garbage time to make it 42-17, which would end up being the final score.
