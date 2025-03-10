Volunteer Country

Buffalo Bills Sign WR Joshua Palmer in NFL Free Agency

Buffalo Bills sign wide receiver Joshua Palmer during NFL Free Agency.

Jonathan Williams

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills sign wide receiver Joshua Palmer during NFL Free Agency.

It's been a very active day during the first few hours of NFL free agency and the Buffalo Bills just made a big move. Former LA Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer has signed a deal with the Bills. It’s a 3-year deal worth $36M with $18M guaranteed in a deal done by Adisa Bakari of The Sports and Entertainment Group, according to Ian Rapoport.

Palmer was a third round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers. Over the last four seasons, Palmer racked up 182 receptions for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns. This move comes after the Chargers drafted former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston in previous drafts. However, Palmer was a consistent face in the Chargers' offense.

Palmer spent four seasons at Tennessee prior to the NFL. With the Volunteers, he accumulated 99 receptions, 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.

This is a substantial pick up for the Bills as they add a new weapon for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who just signed a record setting extension with the franchise. Palmer will join 2024 NFL draft Keon Coleman in Buffalo is the current headlining targets for Allen to throw to.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football