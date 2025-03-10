Buffalo Bills Sign WR Joshua Palmer in NFL Free Agency
Buffalo Bills sign wide receiver Joshua Palmer during NFL Free Agency.
It's been a very active day during the first few hours of NFL free agency and the Buffalo Bills just made a big move. Former LA Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer has signed a deal with the Bills. It’s a 3-year deal worth $36M with $18M guaranteed in a deal done by Adisa Bakari of The Sports and Entertainment Group, according to Ian Rapoport.
Palmer was a third round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers. Over the last four seasons, Palmer racked up 182 receptions for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns. This move comes after the Chargers drafted former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston in previous drafts. However, Palmer was a consistent face in the Chargers' offense.
Palmer spent four seasons at Tennessee prior to the NFL. With the Volunteers, he accumulated 99 receptions, 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
This is a substantial pick up for the Bills as they add a new weapon for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who just signed a record setting extension with the franchise. Palmer will join 2024 NFL draft Keon Coleman in Buffalo is the current headlining targets for Allen to throw to.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill