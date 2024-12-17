CFB Analyst Predicts Tennessee To Defeat Ohio State
College football analyst Brooks Austin predicts Tennessee to win their first-round matchup against Ohio State on Saturday. Here is what he had to say.
Tennessee is set for their biggest football game since the 1998 championship game against the Florida State Seminoles.
Tennessee is playing the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 21st. This game is the first playoff game for the Vols as they travel to Columbus.
A CFB analyst and a YouTuber by the name of Brooks Austin has made a prediction for the big first-round competition.
Austin has experience with national based coverage on SI and is actively known as the Film Guy.
Austin posted a tweet confirming that he believes the Tennessee Volunteers will win with two valid reasons. First, the analyst mentioned was Tennessee’s run game. He states that the Vols have a better rushing attack than the Buckeyes. Entering the season the Buckeyes were expected to have one of the best rushing attacks in the country with two top-10 running backs but it would be the Vols having more success in the end. Dylan Sampson has been the star of the show as he has done so well that he was named the SEC offensive player of the year.
In his second reason, he confirms that he believes the Vols have a more capable QB. The battle between Will Howard of Ohio State and Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava will be something to pay attention to. Iamaleava has looked more comfortable at the college level as the season progressed while Howard has seemed to get by thanks to a great wide receiver and defensive core.
You can also check out his video previewing the matchup between the two talented programs below.
