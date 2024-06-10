Katrell Josiah James Webb Visits Tennessee
2026 edge rusher Katrell Webb (Suwanee, Ga.) has scheduled a commitment date and is an early target of the Tennessee Volunteers.
Collins Hill High School edge rusher Katrell Webb has become more of a name for SEC fans over the past few months. The rising junior had a productive season for Collins Hill and is on the radar of several SEC programs. He's already set a commitment date and was on campus this past weekend to see the Tennessee Volunteers.
Webb measures in at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds as a rising junior; during his sophomore season, he tallied 39 tackles, 12 for loss, five sacks, and eight hurries. Collins Hill routinely places premium athletes at the next level, and Webb seems to be the next in line.
Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and Tennessee will get him on campus over the next few weeks; the Vols get him in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 6. This round of unofficial visits is particularly important, as Webb has set an early commitment date. He plans to announce his decision on November 21, 2024, which is his birthday. Webb may opt to take more unofficial visits during the season, and it'll be interesting to see if Tennessee is on that list.
