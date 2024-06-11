Tennessee Impresses Josh Petty On Official Visit
2025 five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty (Roswell, Ga.) is high on the Tennessee Volunteers after his official visit.
Fellowship Christian School offensive lineman Josh Petty officially visited the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend, one of several blue-chip prospects that arrived on campus. The Florida State Seminoles were widely viewed as the leader in his race entering the weekend; while that could still be the case, the Vols certainly helped their standing over the weekend.
"They made me and my family feel beyond special," Petty told On3's Steve Wiltfong following the visit. Petty grew up as a Tennessee fan, something that won't ultimately make this decision for him, but it works in Tennessee's favor. He ranks as the No. 25 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
He will officially visit Florida State and Ohio State over the next two weekends, meaning he will have seen every school in his top five by the end of June.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
