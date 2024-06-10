Lagonza Hayward Reshuffles Commitment Date
2025 four-star safety Lagonza Hayward (Lyons, Ga.) has rescheduled his commitment date and is high on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Toombs County High School safety Lagonza Hayward has been a major attraction for Power-4 coaches this offseason. The Tennessee Volunteers were viewed as his leader for some time, but a recent official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs could have changed that.
Regardless, Hayward has officially set a commitment date to choose between his top schools. He confirmed with On3 that he would commit on August 7th, 2024. However, he's pushed that timeline up and will commit on July 27. His finalists are Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Hayward spoke with Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin during Austin's spring recruiting tour and updated us on where things stand with his top schools. Hayward will officially visit Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and USC in the coming months before deciding where to play his college football. While his world has quickly changed, he hasn't forgotten how his recruitment began. "This time around last year, I had one offer," Hayward explained to Austin. "Talking to multiple schools brought my energy up like I could do this. I will decide by talking to all the coaches and picking at their brains, knowing what they know and their character."
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.