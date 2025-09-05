Did Connor Stalions Give up Tennessee Football's Signals to South Carolina?
There have been many rumors in the past surrounding the Tennessee Volunteers program, including one that dates back to the infamous loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, which crushed the Vols' hopes of going to the four-team college football playoffs.
The rumor was that sign-stealing Conor Stalions with the Michigan Wolverines delivered the Vols' signals to the South Carolina Gamecocks. He recently commented on this subject in a podcast episode with Bunch Formation. Take a look below at what he had to say.
Did Connor Stalions Steal Tennessee's Signals?
"Oh my gosh. One of the dozens of conspiracies that are out there," Stalions said. "I have never had a discussion with SEC teams... I've had one discussion in my life with an SEC team regarding signals, and that was back in I believe 2019, when we played Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. I've never met anyone at South Carolina. I'd ask Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker; they know the truth. I'm tight with both of them. There was no trying to screw over Tennessee. I will also say this: if I had everything on a team, why would I not want to play them in the playoffs? If I had everything on Tennessee, which I never watched Tennessee film to decide their signals, I do know they are up-tempo, I'm not going to speculate whether they steal signals or not (becasue) I don't know. I don't know much about Tennessee other than the fact that they are a very wide split, up-tempo team, snapping the ball within 8 seconds of the previous play. "
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU