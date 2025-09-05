Volunteer Country

Did Connor Stalions Give up Tennessee Football's Signals to South Carolina?

Did the Vols get their signals given up by a former Michigan coach?

Caleb Sisk

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right, during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in 2022.
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right, during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in 2022. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

There have been many rumors in the past surrounding the Tennessee Volunteers program, including one that dates back to the infamous loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, which crushed the Vols' hopes of going to the four-team college football playoffs.

The rumor was that sign-stealing Conor Stalions with the Michigan Wolverines delivered the Vols' signals to the South Carolina Gamecocks. He recently commented on this subject in a podcast episode with Bunch Formation. Take a look below at what he had to say.

Did Connor Stalions Steal Tennessee's Signals?

"Oh my gosh. One of the dozens of conspiracies that are out there," Stalions said. "I have never had a discussion with SEC teams... I've had one discussion in my life with an SEC team regarding signals, and that was back in I believe 2019, when we played Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. I've never met anyone at South Carolina. I'd ask Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker; they know the truth. I'm tight with both of them. There was no trying to screw over Tennessee. I will also say this: if I had everything on a team, why would I not want to play them in the playoffs? If I had everything on Tennessee, which I never watched Tennessee film to decide their signals, I do know they are up-tempo, I'm not going to speculate whether they steal signals or not (becasue) I don't know. I don't know much about Tennessee other than the fact that they are a very wide split, up-tempo team, snapping the ball within 8 seconds of the previous play. "

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

