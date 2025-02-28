Volunteer Country

Dont'e Thornton Explains Transfer to Tennessee, Discusses NFL Scouting Combine

Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton explains why he chose to transfer to Tennessee and the overall process of the NFL scouting combine.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) runs in a touchdown during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) runs in a touchdown during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton explains why he chose to transfer to Tennessee and the overall process of the NFL scouting combine.

The Tennessee Volunteers have a good number of former players representing the program at the NFL Combine this week. One of which is wide receiver Dont'e Thornton and he had the opportunity to speak to the media on Friday.

Thornton started his college career at Oregon but then elected to enter the transfer portal after two seasons. He then chose Tennessee and Thornton explained why he chose the Volunteers in the end of it. He also discussed the overall NFL scouting combine process and teams he has had the opportunity to meet with:

Here is everything Thornton had to say while at the podium:

Thornton finished his college career with 65 receptions, 1,426 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2024, he had a career season by reeling in 26 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns. He became an explosive playmaker for Tennessee and he looks to continue that as he transitions to the NFL.

Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:

  • Dylan Sampson, RB
  • Bru McCoy, WR
  • Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
  • Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
  • James Pearce Jr., DL
  • Elijah Simmons, DL

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football