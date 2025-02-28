Dont'e Thornton Explains Transfer to Tennessee, Discusses NFL Scouting Combine
Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton explains why he chose to transfer to Tennessee and the overall process of the NFL scouting combine.
The Tennessee Volunteers have a good number of former players representing the program at the NFL Combine this week. One of which is wide receiver Dont'e Thornton and he had the opportunity to speak to the media on Friday.
Thornton started his college career at Oregon but then elected to enter the transfer portal after two seasons. He then chose Tennessee and Thornton explained why he chose the Volunteers in the end of it. He also discussed the overall NFL scouting combine process and teams he has had the opportunity to meet with:
Here is everything Thornton had to say while at the podium:
Thornton finished his college career with 65 receptions, 1,426 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2024, he had a career season by reeling in 26 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns. He became an explosive playmaker for Tennessee and he looks to continue that as he transitions to the NFL.
Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:
- Dylan Sampson, RB
- Bru McCoy, WR
- Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
- James Pearce Jr., DL
- Elijah Simmons, DL
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill