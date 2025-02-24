Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024.
Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have jumped up a spot in the latest Top-25 College Baseball rankings following yet another weekend of dominant play.

The Tennessee Volunteers are a flawless (7-0) on the 2025 College Baseball Season. They've been utterly dominant to start the season. The Vols have scored a staggering (98) runs through the first three games of the year, ranking No. 1 in P4 baseball. Perhaps even more impressive than nearly a hundred runs to start the season through seven games, this Volunteers staff has allowed just (11) total runs.

The Vols have moved up a spot in the latest Top-25 College Baseball Rankings.

  1. Texas A&M
  2. LSU
  3. Tennessee
  4. Arkansas
  5. UNC
  6. Georgia
  7. FSU
  8. Florida
  9. Oregon State
  10. Virginia
  11. Oregon
  12. Wake Forest
  13. Clemson
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Texas
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Duke
  18. Miss State
  19. DBU
  20. UC Santa Barbara
  21. Troy
  22. Southern Miss
  23. Cincinatti
  24. Ole Miss
  25. TCU

Tanner Johnson
