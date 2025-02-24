Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers have jumped up a spot in the latest Top-25 College Baseball rankings following yet another weekend of dominant play.
The Tennessee Volunteers are a flawless (7-0) on the 2025 College Baseball Season. They've been utterly dominant to start the season. The Vols have scored a staggering (98) runs through the first three games of the year, ranking No. 1 in P4 baseball. Perhaps even more impressive than nearly a hundred runs to start the season through seven games, this Volunteers staff has allowed just (11) total runs.
The Vols have moved up a spot in the latest Top-25 College Baseball Rankings.
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- UNC
- Georgia
- FSU
- Florida
- Oregon State
- Virginia
- Oregon
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Duke
- Miss State
- DBU
- UC Santa Barbara
- Troy
- Southern Miss
- Cincinatti
- Ole Miss
- TCU
