Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
Tennessee Vols starting pitcher, Liam Doyle has had an incredible start to his 2025 campaign. Head coach Tony Vitello talks about Doyle's performances.
To the surprise of few, the reigning National Champion Tennessee Volunteers are looking poised for a repeat. The Vols are undefeated, beating teams by an average margin of ten runs, and ranked number three in the country, per D1Baseball.
While a slew of dominant players, perhaps the biggest star has been pitcher Liam Doyle, who is playing his first season with the Vols after transferring from Ole Miss. The Vols’ lefty ace has been the most dominant pitcher in the country, leading in strikeouts and only allowing 3 hits on the season. Of the 33 batters he has faced this season, he has struck out 25 of them, which is unheard of. He tallied 14 strikeouts in the 5-1 victory over Samford. Coach Tony Vitello sang his praises of Doyle and the combination of other pitchers in the rotation, especially Kennesaw State transfer Tanner Franklin.
“I think you got two guys that really like to compete, and they've both improved greatly since being on campus, and they've both got stuff that's probably gonna allow them to pitch as long as they wanna pitch." - Vitello on the starts from Doyle and Franklin.
With a dynamite-explosive offense, the Vols have faith that the dominance from Doyle and the pitching staff will catapult them to another championship run.
