Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rickey Gibson plans to enter the transfer portal.
While the transfer portal window is not currently open but will open back up during the spring, a Tennessee player has already announced their intentions to do so. Defensive back Rickey Gibson has announced he plans to enter the portal.
Gibson was a sophomore in 2024 and was a contributor for the Volunteers on defense. In 2024, Gibson finished with 32 tackles, five pass deflections and a forced fumble. Gibson was expected to see an increase in his role with the Volunteers next season, but it looks like that will occur at a different program in 2025.
Coming out of high school, Gibson was rated as a four-star prospect, was rated the 289th-best overall player in the class, the 31st-best defensive back and the 19th-best player in the state of Alabama in the 2023 recruiting class.
