Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back

Tennessee is still undefeated after taking care of business against North Alabama, and AJ Russell returned from injury.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee infielder Manny Marin (4) throws the ball to first base during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Manny Marin (4) throws the ball to first base during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Tennessee closed out its season-opening homestand with a 7-5 victory over North Alabama on Tuesday night, jumping out to an early lead and holding off a late push from the Lions.

The Vols wasted no time, scoring five runs in the first inning to take control of the game. Cannon Peebles and Reese Chapman delivered RBI singles, while Jay Abernathy capped off the inning with a two-run hit to give Tennessee a commanding advantage.

Tennessee added another run in the second inning when Chapman drove in Kilen with a single, extending the lead to 6-0. However, North Alabama began to battle back in the third, scoring two runs off an RBI single from Wilson to cut into the deficit. The Lions continued to put pressure on Tennessee’s bullpen, but the Vols’ pitching staff managed to keep them in check.

Kilen provided a key moment for Tennessee in the bottom of the third, blasting a solo home run to push the lead to 7-2. From there, North Alabama chipped away, scoring single runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings. The Lions made things interesting in the final frame, putting runners in scoring position, but Tennessee’s pitching staff was able to escape without further damage.

While Tennessee’s offense started strong, the Vols struggled to add insurance runs late, leaving opportunities on the table. Despite that, solid work from the bullpen and a fast start at the plate helped them hold on for the win.

With the victory, Tennessee remains unbeaten and will now prepare for its first road series of the season, looking to keep its early momentum rolling.

Tanner Johnson
