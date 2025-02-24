Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
Tennessee has had a great start so far. Here are the individual stat leaders.
Tennessee baseball is off to a hot start, picking up where they left off just a single season ago. After winning the National Championship, many fans believed they would take a gigantic step back… They couldn’t be any more wrong so far. After just seven games, the Vols have run-ruled their opponent in five games and have won every game so far.
Many players on both offense and defense have been to thank for this success. Here have been the stat leaders so far this season.
Offensive stat leaders are up first.
NOTE: (minimum requirement of 2 PA/G and 75% of games played)
BATTING AVERAGE (Levi Clark/.538)
Clark has been electric so far this season, starting his Tennessee career in the right direction. Clark also has three home runs so far including one of Tennessee’s four Grand Slams. Clark’s bat has been magnificent which has many fans hopeful that he will at least play plenty of DH this season.
RUNS (Dean Curley/12)
If there is one thing to note about Curley’s game, he is a mastermind when it comes to getting on base. He will find ways to get on that base no matter if it is getting a hit or using his elite plate vision to draw a walk. He has been extremely consistent of doing this so far which has led to many runs, including bringing himself in three times with three home runs.
HOME RUNS Curley, Clark, Dalton Bargo/3)
When you need a home run these three will answer the challenge. Curley has been very patient at the plate while a guy like Bargo wants to smoke any ball thrown his way. Clark has brought a type of freshman swagger to the plate that Tennessee hasn’t seen in quite some time. These three make up nine of the 20 total home runs so far.
RBIs (Levi Clark/13)
Clark isn’t just scoring himself, but his teammates as well. Clark leads the team in RBIs with a great bat to start the season. He is averaging nearly two RBIs a game which is nothing short of electric for a freshman like himself.
WALKS (Andrew Fischer/11)
A tight race between two transfers for this stat keeps it interesting. Fischer has walked 11 times showing his willingness to battle at the plate and pick his pitches. Kilen is a close second place with 10.
STRIKEOUTS (Dalton Bargo/7)
The one stat that you DON’T want to be on, however, it is still early in the season and Bargo has three home runs to counter-punch this stat. Bargo leads the team with Ensley trailing behind him with three. Unfortunately, Bargo is averaging a strikeout a game which will need to be fixed very soon.
STOLEN BASES (Jay Abernathy/5)
Abernathy has one goal in mind when he is on base aside from scoring… “be aggressive”. Abernathy has unmatched speed and brings freshman swagger from the outfield to the plate that reminds many of Seth Stephenson on the bags. He hasn’t been caught stealing yet and is often beating the catcher’s throws by multiple steps.
Now on to the pitching stats.
NOTE: Some stats don’t include a single player and have way too many people to note.
ERA (Bullpen pieces/0)
The bullpen has many pitchers who have not had an ERA recorded at this time including Tanner Franklin who has thrown a list high of 5.2 innings. Some of the others include Ryan Combs, Austin Hunley, and Tanner Wiggins with a total of 11 pitchers being listed. Among starters, Liam Doyle has only given up 0.87 on his ERA which leads the group.
WINS (Austin Hunley, Liam Doyle/2)
Both of these pitchers have different roles but both have been exceptional on the mound. Doyle has put together arguably the greatest start to a Tennessee’s pitcher career ever while Hunley lives up to his family legacy created by Sean Hunley who is currently a minor league pitcher working his way up the ranks.
APPEARANCES (Brandon Arvidson, Autin Hunley/3)
Mr consistent Brandon Arvidson has appeared bin three games including starting in two of the games. While he has shown a bit of uncontrollable nerves at times, he has improved each outing. Henley once again making a list to show how dominant he is.
SAVES (Tanner Franklin/1)
Franklin is the only pitcher to pick up a save so far this season making him the only player to qualify for this stat.
INNINGS PITCHED (Liam Doyle/10.2)
Doyle has gone the longest through the start of the season out of any other pitcher. This is also because he is getting through innings much quicker than other pitchers allowing him to see more innings of work.
WALKS (Marcus Phillips/5)
Not a terrible number for the leaders of a stat that you do not want to lead. The Saturday starter has allowed five base runners to reach the base by walk which is three more than Nate Snead who is in second for this stat.
STRIKEOUTS (Liam Doyle/25)
The Doyle dominance continued as he had an electric second start when the Vols faced the Bulldogs. Doyle finished his second game with a season-high of 14 strikeouts which is the most strikeouts recorded by a Tennessee pitcher in an inning this season.
