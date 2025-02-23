Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success

Zakai Zeigler continues to succeeded late in his Senior season.

Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&;M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Tennessee has seen some huge success from one of their guards recently, following a knee injury that sidelined him for the Florida game.

Zakai Zeigler is having a legendary run with the Vols following a knee injury that he suffered against the Kentucky Wildcats that kept him sidelined against the Florida Gators.

Since this contest, the Vols guard has averaged 18.6 points, 7.6 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 60/67/82 splits. He has shot 12/18 from three-point distance. 27 points have come from the free throw line which Zeigler shoots at a consistent rate.

Zeigler had a huge moment against the Texas A&M Aggies that sent the Vols into the win column, hitting a three-pointer in the face of a defender with around 20 seconds remaining on the clock.

Zeigler has solidified himself as a leader for this Tennessee team when they lacked confidence the most. Tennessee and Zeigler will be back in action when they take on the LSU Tigers, on Tuesday at 9:00 PM EST.

Caleb Sisk
