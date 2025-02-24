Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
Are the Tennessee Volunteers falling behind in the recruitment of five-star forward Nate Ament?
Tennessee has been targeting one of the nation’s best prospects. Five-star forward Nate Ament being that prospect.
Ament is a five-star forward from Virginia who measures in at 6-foot-9 and 185 pounds and is the main target for many programs including Kentucky, Duke, and Louisville.
Despite a heavy push from Tennessee, things aren’t exactly going the way they would hope in his recruitment as of now. Tennessee has received multiple visits from the No. 4 ranked prospect in the nation including an official visit on October 19th.
Ament is currently trending to Louisville with Duke being a close second over the Vols aren’t even third at this time. The Wildcats are also heavily pursuing Ament, throwing their name in the hat for the crown jewel prospect.
Ament hasn’t set a commitment date however it is expected to be within the next few weeks with Tennessee needing to gain plenty of ground. Unfortunately, if they didn’t gain the ground needed in multiple visits it is very unlikely they will out of nowhere. It would take a major push and a lot of convincing to steer Ament away from Louisville, Kentucky, and Duke at this time with not very long left.
