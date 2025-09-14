Volunteer Country

Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel Following OT Loss to Georgia

Josh Heupel spoke to the media following the Georgia game.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State University on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State University on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media following a 44-41 loss in overtime to the Georgia Bulldogs in what many are already calling the game of the year at this point.

This is a tough one as the Vols had a 38-30 lead with under 7 minutes left in the game. The result wasn't what was desired, but there is a lot of positive to take away from this game.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statements

"Give Georgia credit for finishing it the way that you need to, to win that game. Our players, man, I love the fight, the strain, the willingness to, you know, just keep battling and playing the next play. Played physical and played hard. End of the day, you know, coaches and players got to be a little bit better to win that football game. Tonight, she's going to hurt, and we need to drink all of that in and taste all of it. If we're going to move forward and be the team that we are capable of, this feeling tonight's got to be a part of what continues to propel us and the urgency and the focus in everything that we do. I told them after the game that I love them. I love the competition part of it. Competitive composure, continuing to compete. We just got to be a little bit better together, coaches and players. Our fans, the day was awesome. The stadium, everything about it, so uh appreciate them a bunch. Sorry and disappointed we didn't finish it out and get a win for them."

How Do You Finish These Games?

"Certainly, it's everything. Um you know, defense gets a big turnover, offensively uh details on what we're doing to go finish it and you know, drain the clock and make it a full two possession game. It takes everything, you know, fundamentals, technique, all of it. The competitive makeup of it though, I love what I saw. We just got to get a little bit better.

Full Post-Game Press Conference

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel had to say.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football