Everything From Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas During His Media Availability
First Neyland Experience
"I'm very excited," Thomas said with a smile.
"Just ready to get in there, especially this week right here. I watched the Georgia game when Jaylen Wright scored the first touchdown. How it was rocking in here then. Just ready to get in there and feel that energy all over," Thomas explained.
Collegiate Journey Prepared Thomas for This Moment
"I mean, going Juco prepared me a lot. Prepared me to like stay patient, wait your time, don't overreact to certain things. Try to treat everything day by day."
Joey Aguilar
"Joey composure himself, like you never see him too ratted up. You never see him like overthinking things, like he's always calm and when you got a quarterback like that, like it's destined for everybody around him to be the same way," Thomas detailed.
The Approach of the Running Back Room
"I mean, we try to keep the same approach every week. Come out and be the same group that we are from day in and day out. We don't try to overthink things like we try let the game come to us," Thomas said.
Watch and listen to everything Star Thomas said HERE.
