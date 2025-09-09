Volunteer Country

Everything From Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas During His Media Availability

Tennessee football running back Star Thomas met with reporters ahead of Georgia game.

Dale Dowden

Star Thomas speaks to the media. (Sept. 8, 2025)
Star Thomas speaks to the media. (Sept. 8, 2025) / Tennessee Athletics/YouTube
In this story:

First Neyland Experience

"I'm very excited," Thomas said with a smile.

"Just ready to get in there, especially this week right here. I watched the Georgia game when Jaylen Wright scored the first touchdown. How it was rocking in here then. Just ready to get in there and feel that energy all over," Thomas explained.

Collegiate Journey Prepared Thomas for This Moment

"I mean, going Juco prepared me a lot. Prepared me to like stay patient, wait your time, don't overreact to certain things. Try to treat everything day by day."

Joey Aguilar

"Joey composure himself, like you never see him too ratted up. You never see him like overthinking things, like he's always calm and when you got a quarterback like that, like it's destined for everybody around him to be the same way," Thomas detailed.

The Approach of the Running Back Room

"I mean, we try to keep the same approach every week. Come out and be the same group that we are from day in and day out. We don't try to overthink things like we try let the game come to us," Thomas said.

Watch and listen to everything Star Thomas said HERE.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football