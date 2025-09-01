Everything From Tennessee OL Jesse Perry In His Press Conference Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU
Despite true freshman phenom David Sanders going down right before their game against Syracuse, the offensive line for Tennessee played well. Jessee Perry was a key catlayst in that switching from offensive guard to tackle to make up for the absence. Perry talked about the last minute switch and how the offensive line played against Syracuse. Here is everyhting he had to say.
On how he found out he would be moving to Tackle on Saturday…
“It was pretty last minute.I got told in the morning, but I was ready for it. I've taken enough reps at tackle. I felt confident to go out there. It sucked not having David out there, but as a unit, we're ready. Next man up mentality. Just go out there and play for each other.
On the differences between the technique and scheme going from guard to tackle…
“I think you have more time at tackle sometimes. A lot of stuff has happened a lot quicker in the interior, but also as a different kind of athlete, you're playing at tackle because you're more lengthy like speed rushers and stuff. Just got to be able to play with good length and uh play vertical.”
On how he would evaluate his performance and the offensive line…
“I think we played good. We got stuff to clean up, but we ran the ball pretty well. We protected Joey pretty well. I think I played good for my first start. I got things to clean up, of course, but we just have to keep on moving on. Next game we're playing ETSU. We got to stack games. We got to stack days in practice and become the best team we can be.”
On if he had any nerves making a last minute switch…
“I don't think the switch adds any nerves. I was just so pumped to go out there and play. I was just telling myself, like, hey, it's just another practice. Like our defense gave us a lot of good looks. I was just ready to go out there and play.”
On if Syracuse did anything different than what was seen on tape and if any adjustments needed to be made….
“I think, like with any game, there's going to be different sideline adjustments, like it's just going to happen. I don't think they threw anything out of the ordinary. We adjusted on the fly, and we just played some football, you know.”
On what it’s like playing next to Wendell Moe Jr…
“Wendell is a dude. I think he's a great guard. He is very physical. He has good communication. It's always great playing next to Wendell.”
On what stands out about ETSU defense…
“I think they're still like pretty good athletes. They got some longer arms out there. They can play with length. I think they'll be physical. It won't be easy. You can't just walk out there. You've got to attack it if we want to win.”
On if he felt a difference playing at a new weight…
“ I felt like I was able to move guys in the run game, but like I didn't feel slow out there. I've been able to run at this weight for a couple of months now, so I just felt pretty fluid in it.”
On how the communication was on the offensive line…
“I feel like we were extremely fluid. It's a new line, but like we've been together for eight months now, and like I feel like we've all just been around each other like we're close enough outside the building that just playing in game is just another day at practice.
On how much the mixing and matching in preseason camp helped the offensive line…
“I think like we're all just used to the different positions. It also helps us understand everybody else's assignment. So we're able to operate really good as an offensive line.”
On how much confidence putting up 45 points helps the team despite challenges…
“I feel like it makes us pretty confident. Just makes us feel like we can go out and compete with a lot of teams in the country. We kind of have to wipe it. It's a good game, but we have another team to go play. Uh, just got to go attack it, you know.”
On how beneficial it is to have physical blockers like Ethan Davis and Miles Kitselman…
“I think they do a great job. They help clean up anything that we mess up, and when we're all working as a group, big runs happen. It's great having them out there.”
On how David Sanders handled the disappointment of not getting to play in his first game…
“I think he handled it pretty well. Of course, it's disappointing that he didn't get to play his first game, but on the sideline, he was still out there having some leadership to him. Even as a young guy, you don't see that very often. Out there hyping us up, just trying to give some coaching points to me and Lance when we were out there and came back sideline like, "Hey, like we've been seeing this." Just trying to help recommunicate some stuff that LB was giving us.”
